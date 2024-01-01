rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018043
Marriage of Ubayd (?) (recto), Merchant and His Partner Conversing (verso), Folio from the Beatty Tutinama (Tales of a…
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018043

View CC0 License

