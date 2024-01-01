https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12018075View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2372 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5736 x 3887 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5736 x 3887 px | 300 dpi | 63.83 MBFree DownloadScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)More