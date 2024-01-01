rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018108
Vishnu Vanquishing the Demons Madhu and Kaitabha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vishnu Vanquishing the Demons Madhu and Kaitabha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018108

View CC0 License

Vishnu Vanquishing the Demons Madhu and Kaitabha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)

More