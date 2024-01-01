rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018135
Adoration of the Shepherds with Saints Francis and Saint Carlo Borromeo by Antonio d Enrico called Tanzio da Varallo
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Adoration of the Shepherds with Saints Francis and Saint Carlo Borromeo by Antonio d Enrico called Tanzio da Varallo

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018135

View CC0 License

Adoration of the Shepherds with Saints Francis and Saint Carlo Borromeo by Antonio d Enrico called Tanzio da Varallo

More