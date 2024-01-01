https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Death of Lucretia by Ludovico MazzantiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12018152View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2611 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5003 x 6706 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5003 x 6706 px | 300 dpi | 192 MBFree DownloadThe Death of Lucretia by Ludovico MazzantiMore