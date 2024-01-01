rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018156
Felicitation of the Virgin and Child (recto), Calligraphy (verso) by Kesu Khurd and Mahmud ibn Ishaq al Shihabi al Haravi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Felicitation of the Virgin and Child (recto), Calligraphy (verso) by Kesu Khurd and Mahmud ibn Ishaq al Shihabi al Haravi

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018156

View CC0 License

Felicitation of the Virgin and Child (recto), Calligraphy (verso) by Kesu Khurd and Mahmud ibn Ishaq al Shihabi al Haravi

More