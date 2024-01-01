rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018190
Virginia da Vezzo, the Artist's Wife, as the Magdalen by Simon Vouet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Virginia da Vezzo, the Artist's Wife, as the Magdalen by Simon Vouet

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018190

View CC0 License

Virginia da Vezzo, the Artist's Wife, as the Magdalen by Simon Vouet

More