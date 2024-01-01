rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018244
Christ of Ixmiquilpan or "Senor de Santa Teresa" (Cristo de Ixmiquilpan o "Senor de Santa Teresa") by Jose de Paez
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018244

View CC0 License

