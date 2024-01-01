https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018291Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeauty of the Women's Quarters in Spring by Fei DanxuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12018291View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 533 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1555 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3042 x 6848 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3042 x 6848 px | 300 dpi | 146.47 MBFree DownloadBeauty of the Women's Quarters in Spring by Fei DanxuMore