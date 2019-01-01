https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1202588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmiling senior couple having ice cream at Santa Monica PierMorePremiumID : 1202588View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5821 x 3881 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5821 x 3881 px | 300 dpi | 129.31 MBSmiling senior couple having ice cream at Santa Monica PierMore