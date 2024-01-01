https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12037742View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2629 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3523 x 2646 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3523 x 2646 px | 300 dpi | 20.33 MBFree DownloadKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)More