https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12037759

View CC0 License

