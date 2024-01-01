rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037763
Shiva Bearing the Descent of the Ganges River, folio from a Hindi manuscript by the saint Narayan
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12037763

View CC0 License

