https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038106View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 674 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1965 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3643 x 2045 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3643 x 2045 px | 300 dpi | 15.55 MBFree DownloadA Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)More