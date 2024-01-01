https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038128Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble-Page Illuminated Frontispiece of a Divan of AnvariOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038128View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2439 x 2023 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2439 x 2023 px | 300 dpi | 11.38 MBFree DownloadDouble-Page Illuminated Frontispiece of a Divan of AnvariMore