https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresentation of Christ in the Temple by Vicente López y PortañaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038130View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 708 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1993 x 3379 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1993 x 3379 px | 300 dpi | 10.27 MBFree DownloadPresentation of Christ in the Temple by Vicente López y PortañaMore