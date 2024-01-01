https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038397Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber AlbumOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038397View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 976 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2847 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3853 x 4736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3853 x 4736 px | 300 dpi | 52.26 MBFree DownloadMaharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber AlbumMore