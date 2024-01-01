rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038422
The Sage Shuka and the Celestial Nymph Rambha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Rambha-Shuka Samvad (The Dialogue between…
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12038422

View CC0 License

