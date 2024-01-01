rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038427
The Education of the Virgin (La educación de la Virgen) by Miguel González
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Education of the Virgin (La educación de la Virgen) by Miguel González

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12038427

View CC0 License

The Education of the Virgin (La educación de la Virgen) by Miguel González

More