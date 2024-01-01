rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038459
The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12038459

View CC0 License

The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani

More