rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12038600

View CC0 License

Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka

More