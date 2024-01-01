rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038642
View of the Quirinal Palace, Rome by François Marius Granet
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12038642

View CC0 License

