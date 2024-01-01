https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Sultan Ahmet I (1603-1617) after a Painting by Konstantin Kapıdağlı, Above a View of the Hippodrome and the "Blue Mosque" in IstanbulOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038675View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2618 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4095 x 5474 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4095 x 5474 px | 300 dpi | 128.31 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Sultan Ahmet I (1603-1617) after a Painting by Konstantin Kapıdağlı, Above a View of the Hippodrome and the "Blue Mosque" in IstanbulMore