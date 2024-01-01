https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038725Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFashion Plate, 'Ball Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph AckermannOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038725View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 802 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2307 x 3450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2307 x 3450 px | 300 dpi | 15.37 MBFree DownloadFashion Plate, 'Ball Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph AckermannMore