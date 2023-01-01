https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039373Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG black cherry fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MorePremiumID : 12039373View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4000 pxCompatible with :PNG black cherry fruit, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore