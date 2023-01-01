https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047074Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG pink camellia flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12047074View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2400 x 3000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG pink camellia flower, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore