Jack AnsteyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1206175SaveSaveDrone shot of Ljotipollur volcanic crater at Landmannalaugar in the Fjallabak Nature Reserve, the Highlands of IcelandMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2623 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3992 x 2992 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3992 x 2992 px | 300 dpi | 68.37 MBSaveDownloadDrone shot of Ljotipollur volcanic crater at Landmannalaugar in the Fjallabak Nature Reserve, the Highlands of IcelandMore