https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12062066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrune fruit, vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 12062066View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2800 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 54.31 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 2800 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Prune fruit, vintage illustration psdMore