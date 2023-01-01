rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12071780
Businessman's hand holding chess piece. AI generated Image by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Businessman's hand holding chess piece. AI generated Image by rawpixel.

More
AI Generated
Free
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
12071780

View License

©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Businessman's hand holding chess piece. AI generated Image by rawpixel.

More