rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1207195Members of the Kennedy Space Center government-industry team rise from their consoles within the Launch Control Center to…Save

Members of the Kennedy Space Center government-industry team rise from their consoles within the Launch Control Center to watch the Apollo 11 liftoff through a window.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Members of the Kennedy Space Center government-industry team rise from their consoles within the Launch Control Center to watch the Apollo 11 liftoff through a window.

More