NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1207206SaveSaveAstronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near a leg of the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA).MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1163 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1825 x 1883 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1825 x 1883 px | 300 dpi | 19.69 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadAstronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near a leg of the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA).More