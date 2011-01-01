NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1207212SaveSaveAscent stage prior to docking. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1077 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2693 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2693 px | 300 dpi | 46.25 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadAscent stage prior to docking. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More