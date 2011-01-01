rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
View of Earth, showing Africa, Europe and Asia taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-lunar coast toward the moon. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain

View of Earth, showing Africa, Europe and Asia taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-lunar coast toward the moon. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

