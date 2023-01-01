https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12080066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue pastel oval frame psdInspired by our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 12080066View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 94.34 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Blue pastel oval frame psdMore