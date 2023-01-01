https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12084275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic rectangle cream frame psdDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 12084275View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 81.41 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Aesthetic rectangle cream frame psdMore