https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1208496Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack woman with file folders crossing a street while using her phoneMorePremiumID : 1208496View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5751 x 3834 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5751 x 3834 px | 300 dpi | 126.2 MBBlack woman with file folders crossing a street while using her phoneMore