https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12087375Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Nutcracker transparent background representation celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12087375View LicensePNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2307 x 4100 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Nutcracker transparent background representation celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More