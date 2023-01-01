https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Guitar performance fretboard string. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12090017View LicensePNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1919 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1919 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1919 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1919 px Best Quality PNG 2149 x 3819 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Guitar performance fretboard string. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More