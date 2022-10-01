rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Tang
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1214091Hand drawn oak leaf pattern with oval gold frame on background vectorSave

Hand drawn oak leaf pattern with oval gold frame on background vector

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
© rawpixel

Hand drawn oak leaf pattern with oval gold frame on background vector

More