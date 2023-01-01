https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12153077Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWine bottle label mockup, alcoholic beverage packaging psdMorePremiumID : 12153077View personal and business license This remix may contain elements generated with AIPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 140.21 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wine bottle label mockup, alcoholic beverage packaging psdMore