https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166943Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hay loading machine in operation, Lake Dick Project, Arkansas] by Russell LeeView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 12166943View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 865 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2522 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4231 x 3049 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4231 x 3049 px | 300 dpi | 24.61 MBFree Download[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hay loading machine in operation, Lake Dick Project, Arkansas] by Russell LeeMore