[Untitled photo, possibly related to: sugarcane worker drinking water in the field near New Iberia, Louisiana] by Russell Lee

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
12168012

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

