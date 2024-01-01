rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173426
Empty beer bottles after celebration party at the Umatilla Ordnance Depot. Hermiston, Oregon by Russell Lee

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
12173426

View CC0 License

