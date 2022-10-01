JubjangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1217372SaveSaveDouble moss rose with grid white frame on beige background illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpi | 140.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDouble moss rose with grid white frame on beige background illustrationMore