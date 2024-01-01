rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173968
Mrs. Ernest W. Kirk Jr., wife of successful client, with her daughter on farm near Ordway, Colorado by Russell Lee
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mrs. Ernest W. Kirk Jr., wife of successful client, with her daughter on farm near Ordway, Colorado by Russell Lee

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
12173968

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Mrs. Ernest W. Kirk Jr., wife of successful client, with her daughter on farm near Ordway, Colorado by Russell Lee

More