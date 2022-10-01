Karolina / KaboompicsFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218547SaveSaveExpecting mother holding 3 bottles of homemade cold-press vegetable and fruit juice mockupMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3995 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 112.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3995 x 2663 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadExpecting mother holding 3 bottles of homemade cold-press vegetable and fruit juice mockupMore