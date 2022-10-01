Frame with green olive branch pattern on beige background vector More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 26.07 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi