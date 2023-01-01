https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12215724Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWine label packaging mockup psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 12215724View LicenseThis remix may contain elements generated with AIThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 190.81 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wine label packaging mockup psdMore