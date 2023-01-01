https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12222878Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Flower blossom plant lily. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12222878View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 680 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 680 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 680 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 944 px Best Quality PNG 5542 x 3487 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Flower blossom plant lily. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More