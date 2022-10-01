Gold frame with blue butterflies patterned background vector More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 31.18 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4999 x 5000 px | 300 dpi